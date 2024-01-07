DA Davidson Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $70.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENV. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.