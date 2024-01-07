Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE OMI opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $880,924. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 492,348 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,483,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

