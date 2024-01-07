Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

