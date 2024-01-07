Barclays Begins Coverage on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.54.

NYSE:PHR opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,272 shares of company stock worth $155,415. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

