Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $145.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

