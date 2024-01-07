Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $264.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $301.00 to $264.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.71.

PXD stock opened at $230.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

