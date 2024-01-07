RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

