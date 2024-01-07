Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their inline rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,677 shares of company stock worth $143,137. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.