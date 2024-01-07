Citigroup Downgrades Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Silgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silgan by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Silgan by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,147 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.