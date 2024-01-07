TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

