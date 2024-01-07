Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $1,110,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

