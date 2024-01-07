State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $92.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

