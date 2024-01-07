Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UL. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

