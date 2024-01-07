Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFR. Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.23.

CFR opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,399,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

