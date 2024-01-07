Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.