Rosenblatt Securities Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $57.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Get Calix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Calix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $71.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.