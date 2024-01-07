Cencora (NYSE:COR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.08.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE COR opened at $211.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.82. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $212.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,374,072 shares of company stock valued at $268,391,472. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 38.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 28.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.