Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of BFH opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,000 shares of company stock worth $7,734,060 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after purchasing an additional 678,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

