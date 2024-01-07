Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.83.

BDX stock opened at $242.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

