American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.75. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

