AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGCO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.40.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.01 on Thursday. AGCO has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

