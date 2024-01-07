Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 million, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 429,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

