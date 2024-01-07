Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

ESPR stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $289.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.