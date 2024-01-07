Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Trading Down 1.8 %

CMPR stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,738 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.