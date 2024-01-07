Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

RNA opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $715.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 72.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

