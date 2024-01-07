StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 1.5 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.