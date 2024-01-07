374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
374Water stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. 374Water has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.24.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 406.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
