SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $6.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

