Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

