Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

