StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
