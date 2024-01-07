Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

