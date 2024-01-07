Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of JVA opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.43. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

