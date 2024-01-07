NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

