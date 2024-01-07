Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of HCAT opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.35. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

