Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

