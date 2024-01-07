SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

