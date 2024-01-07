Wolfe Research Upgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

LAZ opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth $68,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lazard by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

