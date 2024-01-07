Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 8.2 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.