Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
