RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
