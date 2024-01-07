StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split on Monday, January 8th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

