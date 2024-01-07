Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Health Catalyst from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 3.5 %

HCAT opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

