StockNews.com Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ESNT stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

