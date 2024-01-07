Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

