Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

