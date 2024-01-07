Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.