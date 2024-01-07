Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
GLMD stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $747,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
