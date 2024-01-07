Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $747,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.