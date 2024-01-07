DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.