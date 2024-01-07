DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

