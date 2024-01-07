Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. Research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.