Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. Research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
