StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SSY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.42.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

