StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SSY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.42.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
